Transcript for Trump turns diplomatic after blasting Macron over NATO criticism

Thank you. President trump and fellow NATO leader president Manuel McQuillan ramp sharing a handshake and pleasantries. That happening. Is it very helpful just hours before the two leaders met in Lundin. The trump administration threatened tariffs of up to 100%. On 2.4 billion dollars worth of French imports including wine and champagne cheese and handbag. This in retaliation against new French taxes targeting US tech companies like apple and Google. President trump all soap laughed at president Lecrone for his earlier comments suggesting that NATO is becoming brain dead just. Can't go around it considers likely. It's very disrespectful. But backed in 2016 trump himself called NATO obsolete. Rules obsolete it's all its fat slob. Today Mac clone standing by his needle comments and I think. Craze. Well he I don't mind. While trump seemingly had another change of heart seeing NATO has made a lot of progress and become stronger. What I like it about NATO's. A lot of countries stepped up I think really get my behest and they'll also yourself you're close to that level. They've stepped put up a lot of money. President trump also downplayed the threat of a new trade war between the two countries claw their differences minor and predicting things will soon be quote Rosie again. Elizabeth her ABC news New York.

