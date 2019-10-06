Transcript for Trump tweets there is a secret part to Mexico deal

Days after announcing a new agreement on immigration and security with Mexico president trump now saying a secret part of the deal still hasn't been announced tweeting the US has a fully signed and documented part of the deal with Mexico that will be revealed in the not too distant future the president defending the secrecy Monday morning on CNBC. Police that we wouldn't mention it for a little while it's going to be brought up because it has to be brought by don't buy there legislative body's got to take be taken to a vote. So we didn't bring it up. The president says Mexican legislators still need to approve this part of the deal and if they don't he's once again threatening to institute the 5% tariffs on Mexican goods today Mexico's president describing the week and a half long negotiations with the US as difficult and complicated. But says the results were good and he adds saying the best thing is that tariffs are not being imposed today. As part of the deal Mexico's now sending 6000 National Guard troops to its southern border with Guatemala which Mexico's foreign minister today said it was already planned but is now happening faster Mexico will also now require asylum seekers to remain in Mexico on their claims are processed in the US but that policy had already been announced back in December reading some Democrats to question if anything in this deal is actually knew these are agreements that Mexico had already made in some cases. Months ago president trump says the secret portion of the agreement that's yet to be announced is a new calling it a very powerful tool. That the US has wanted for years. Over the weekend the president also announced as part of the agreement Mexico will be buying more American agriculture products though the White House Mexico or the USDA not of them. And made any official statements in that regard cover all ABC news Washington.

