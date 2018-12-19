Transcript for Trump tweets video declaring victory over ISIS in Syria

We've been fighting for a long time it Syria. I've been president for almost two years and we've really stepped it up. And we have one against crisis we've beaten them and we've beaten them badly we've taken back to land. And now it's time for our troops to come back home I get very saddened when I have to write letters or called parents or wives or. Husbands. Of soldiers have been killed. Fighting for our country. It's a great honor we cherish them but it's heartbreaking. Is no question about it it's heartbreak. Now we've won its time to come back. They're getting ready you're gonna seams and these are great American heroes he's a great here is of the world because they fought for us. But they've killed price's who hurt the world. And we're proud to have done it. And I'll tell you they're up there looking down on us. And there's nobody happier. Or more proud of their families to put them in a position. Where they've done such good for so many people. So our boys are young women are men. They're all coming back and they coming back now we want. And that's the way we wanted and that's the way they want.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.