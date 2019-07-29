Transcript for Trump goes on Twitter frenzy attacking Rep. Elijah Cummings and city of Baltimore

And more tweets from president trumpet had Democrats calling him a racist this time an attack over the weekend on representative Elijah Cummings. And that the city of Baltimore calling the city. A disgusting rat in rodent infested mess in which no human being would want. To live the tweaks came after representative economy Cummings criticize this administration's. Family separations at the border and few if any Republicans have commented so I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House and Rick Klein in our DC bureau. Karen I'll just start with you what has the reax. And then from the White House regarding us another resident Denny and letting the president's two lead stand as we've seen in previous. Controversy started by the president on Twitter. The president is more than seventeen tweets on this issue since Saturday he was tweeting early Saturday morning late Saturday night and back and it. Again today and certainly showing no signs of backing away from this. You know the president has. Often what the white house with a counter punched when he feels like he's getting attacked. They say he pushes back twice as hard but at on this one it's even striking did you see. There's going to be an unease in Washington with this were two weeks after the president's last feud with. Women of color of democratic lawmakers and now he's going back at. Elijah Cummings who is well respected on both sides of the island senior democratic lawmaker and somebody of people really like a lot. And they say that that it did the comments Cummings me in the questions about detention center is and oversight of the administration. It's not an equal attack on the president like what we're seeing with these tweets. The end read what is the political benefit that president trump sees in these racist attacks. President Ron governed by instinct and I think he campaigns on his think as well and they may not have been an original political intent I think he was responding to a a segment on Fox News more than anything else but it has morphed into something else and you think back to the way that the president chose former strategist Steve that in. Has talked about this that the Democrats are talking about the politics of race. And the president is talking about the economy and and and economic nationalism that's a good day for the president so when he sees an opportunity. To divide people along racial lines he seizes it because he thinks the Democrats have a tendency to overreact and therefore marginalize themselves. In the view of many voters and build up. His own strength among his own base. Yen richt is as confusing for people because ask Karen said. He attacked in racist suites the four democratic congresswoman of color saying they criticized the country if they don't like it they can leave. And now he's attacking an American city right here in the US. Don't look for intellectual consistency in president Donald Trump's Twitter feed that's a fair statement and I think. You can draw out of this the president has a vision that if you are for him here for him and if you're against him. You are somehow a bad person that is the way it he has taken these things on and and often it has. Racist connotations racial undertones is sometimes it's explicit sometimes it's implicit. I think in this case even with the hash tag blacks for trump he's making clear he is thinking about the politics of race. And it is no it is no mistake here that he's attacking an African American member of congress and the majority black district only about an hour's drive from here in downtown Washington. And Karen what are people saying oh on your radio calls about this. They are asking questions that gets their right wet where Rick was saying there what is the strategy here why is the president doing hasn't. The questions that were just as explicit. As is the president a racist because he says these things. I think it's also notable that there was some new lines that I was hearing from radio anchors across the country. And several swinging out that this is the president now within two weeks going after democratic. Lawmakers of color and especially when it comes to the comings attacks that there are places in this country that have high poverty that have high. Crime rates that are really struggling and are represented by Republican lawmakers that the president isn't going after that and I think that's gets what Rick. With just saying if you support the president your fine if you don't you gonna find a way to go after you. All right so one I think Karen Travers at the White House Rick Klein in our DC bureau.

