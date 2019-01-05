Transcript for Trump unleashes tweetstorm amid Biden firefighter union endorsement

A right guys we're moving on to Washington allowed on president trumps mine he was tweeting. This morning about Muller an immigration and he was also tweeting. About. Possibly the twenty twin erase a lot of Biden tweets are wanna go to Karen Travers is at the white house with more Karen. Hi Kimberly and the president was up very early this morning and seemed to have the democratic presidential race on his mind one candidate in particular. The president is known for his tweet storms a flurry of posts on his favorite social media platform but Kimberly this morning the president went on a meet tweet storm where he was posting messages. From other Twitter users re posting that and all of the posts are about firefighters who are supporting his re election bid. Why the focus this morning on fire fighters well it probably has something to do with the fact that on Monday. Former vice president Joseph Biden is now the front runner in the democratic field. Lock down a major endorsement the IAA asked that the firefighters union that has about 300000 members. The president in a tweet this morning road without writing any evidence that he's done more for firefighters then the IAEA asked after which he called a quote. Dues sacking union. And Kimberly if you dig deeper into summer the accounts that the president has been re tweeting this morning many of them appear to be spots or they keep pounds. They don't have photos attached and some of them had only treated just a handful of times. In the past couple years Kimberly. I can't thank you so much.

