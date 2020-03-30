Transcript for Trump unveils five-minute COVID-19 test

I have something from happen. Labs which is right here and that's a five minute test highly accurate. And I maybe can show that as we. Listen to our FDA commissioner of the job he's done in the approval process. We talked about the Laura Quinn and the hydroxy clerk went just now. I think that I mentioned it but Alex is already and that but we have that now under test with 1100. People in new York and it was only the fast approval by FDA that allowed us to do that it was a really rapid approval. And dad doctor please if your words and this is this first one on the line of the five minute test. Thank you Mr. President for your leadership thanks mr. vice president if your leadership of the task force. I'm very proud of FDA staff's work in the last few months to expedite the availability of testing in this country. I'm also incredibly appreciative of private industries ingenuity and willingness to work with us quickly to develop and distribute this test. We've had a substantial addition to testing. With the authorization of point of care tests especially the edit point of care test which the president has pulled out of the box. Appointed chair tests or testing gives you a result where you're getting care this is truly. They patient centered approach whether it's the doctor's office a hospital and emergency room and urgent care center where drive by testing site. Just like tests for flu or strep we go to the doctor she get to test done you can get an answer within minutes of having this test. Now with those tests being approved for adequate for others these are available around the country they're planning to scale up. The number of tests that can be put out throughout the country over the next month and patients can get the answer was in as little as fifteen to five minutes. And then of course in appropriate plant treatment can be given. We hit here working quickly with added as well and other testing approaches and normally these tests take months to develop. I was on the phone today with Fiat CEO he told me that normally this is a nine to twelve months approach to developing a point of care test. They did this collaboration with FDA and US government within weeks. Advertise share that they will be delivering these test tomorrow and then will be ramping up. Just sit and size one thing the most innovative and safe products come from the private sector in partnership with government. Taking an all hands on deck approach just like in this case. The other point here is it added nifty work together to make sure that we had a fast. Reliable. And accurate test market thank you. Really great Jeff thank you see. So. The pharmaceutical. Company send us. Has been working with us very closely. And as Alex mentioned little bit thirty million doses of they hydroxy Laura Quinn. To the United States government. In given and bears donated one million doses. Of the clerk when. Which will soon be distributed to states and state health officials around the country terror Teva pharmaceuticals. There's also donating six million doses of hydroxy caloric win two US hospitals six million doses. So the private sector issues faced it has been amazing what's happened really and is in.

