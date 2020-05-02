Trump on the US economy

More
The president discusses the state of the U.S. economy in his State of the Union, saying the unemployment rate is the lowest in half a century.
9:09 | 02/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on the US economy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:09","description":"The president discusses the state of the U.S. economy in his State of the Union, saying the unemployment rate is the lowest in half a century.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68762803","title":"Trump on the US economy","url":"/Politics/video/trump-us-economy-68762803"}