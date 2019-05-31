Transcript for Trump 'wants us to impeach him': Pelosi to Kimmel

I've had. I believe. That event I I do you know I don't may sound sound disingenuous but. I hope the president didn't do anything I hope that when I look at the Muller reports he you know it it it is what he says it is we don't want that in the United States after blood. You know we don't we haven't had a chance to see you. The mall or report. We don't Lucy Mike it seems like when you subpoena somebody. In congress in Dayton for some reason it used to be it seem like you've got subpoenaed by congress you had to going to speak now it's like. I don't know if I'm gonna do that if I do I have some different terms that I would take you put those people in jail if they say they're not gonna. You can find them and you could. Let me let me just because you never mentioned several thing yes why. I think the president wants us to impeach you think he wants to beat your lucky he. He knows it's not a good idea to be impeached forming the silver lining for him in his. Then he believes that he would be exonerated by the United States sent IC and there's a school of thought that says that the senate acquits you. Why bring up a charges against him in the private sector when he's no longer president. So one week though that there with our case is cited the iron clad. So ironclad buzz and added it leans Republican you don't not linked. Yeah completely in the pocket of Donald Trump the public. Right right right. And you think did those Republican senators even if they know he committed a crime will side with Donald Trump they have been all every day not one of them has spoken out.

