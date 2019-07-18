Transcript for Trump says US Navy ship destroys Iranian drone

I won or prize everyone. Of an incident. In the Strait of Hormuz today. Involving. USS boxer and navy amphibious. Assault ship. The boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone. Which had close into a very very near distance. Approximately 1000 yards. Ignoring multiple calls to stand down. And was threatening the safety. Of the ship. And they ship's crew. The drone was immediately destroyed. This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating. In international waters. The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel. Facilities. And interests and calls upon all nations to condemn. A rents attempts to disrupt. Freedom of navigation. And global commerce. I also call on other nations to protect their ships. As they go through the strait and to work with us in the future. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.