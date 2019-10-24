Transcript for Trump to visit HBCU for presidential justice forum

We have to move on now the campaign trail though turning south later this week to South Carolina. And Benedict College a 150 year old historically black college were all the democratic candidates and president trump. Will be convening to talk about. Criminal justice reform president trump will be giving a keynote address there. Making his first official visit to an HB CU or tomorrow this coming on the heels of that widely condemned. Racially charged tweet earlier this week comparing impeachment. To a lynching. For more on the form what to expect from it what students on campus. Are hoping to hear from the candidates and president trump I'm joined now by Benedict College student government association president Jordan rice would rip Jordan it's great to see you. Thanks for joining us tell us what you're expecting to hear what you wanna hear from the candidates when they show up on campus. Thank you so much or allow me to be on your show this evening. I'm bidding college is highly prepared for armed president tried to visit our champions are students are I'm excited. About getting involved in boating this year unless you can see Marcia says Beastie Boys received votes. And that's one thing that we're doing here on many college campus we're encouraging our students and the surrounding community. To get active in voting to get active and learning about politics to keep active and Larry about justice reform. And the bipartisan has blocked a wonderful wonderful program submitted a college I don't want us to be done holds Collins of the bipartisan way to when he. Justice reform. Program this week in here community college where extremely excited and we are ready for president tried to visit our campus he doesn't want to learn more about justice reforms. And how to successfully via I'm are living American. And Jordan yes so many of these candidates have put forward big plans and criminal justice reform the president. Who will be making his first appearance in an HB CU is also. Talking a lot about success he's had he passed of course the first step back to earlier this year bipartisan bill to make some changes in sentenced seen. And the like what what do you make of his his his success on criminal just reform and how he be received. I'm we are very around we have very thankful for his aunt acts is under criminal justice reform but we are very much prepared and they used as a culture and they on I think body of students we're prepared to see what else he may have in store for America. But we're also I'm very proud and ready to see what does the other candidates have a historical America also pretended to justice reform. I'm here at Trinity College McDonnell encourage students to just go one way. We did some one candidate we actually want them to get involved and actively learning about each chain estimated visiting Benedict College. When it comes just as reform and I'm. We we get to ask the president some questions tomorrow what what would you ask him. Of course we will not be able to act the president closes tomorrow. We are going to actually take part in the area around small group discussions around camp is. And I'm here everywhere are Columbia, South Carolina. I'm where it went question that I would deftly ax president trump with come into arm trinity college's armed. How can we come to get there. At a unit. Anti body as citizens of America to reform just is to make sure that just as dessert equally on every game. On every corner. Every institution. I'm justice in America has been out there for me many years and is time to reform it is time Timmy thinks right. What it what did you make Jordan of the president's tweet about lynching this week in comparing the impeachment proceedings. Two will lynching was that offensive to you would or did you think it's he has said that its. Just a straight up comparison to go to a mob scene attack. In our politics. As a student of higher education ennui Larry two around. Lynn Bigelow we go high so I hope that he apologized to see all of America because that is very unless the very touchy situation when it comes into eating. But aren't we pray that president trop doesn't apologize to the citizens of America and around we look ports of voting in Iran and I'm everywhere we very very much the sport's about. You're gonna have a data candidates and a lot of attention down there in South Carolina Jordan rice Woodruff student body. Our president and Benedict College thanks so much for coming on during the line.

