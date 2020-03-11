Transcript for Trump visits campaign headquarters in Virginia

Live pictures here of our president. It looks like he is visiting a polling station removed. Is this Arlington and don't want to take a listen learn and we do very little darlings and his workers there let's take a listen credit. We while infectious. Now we're doing I think we feel I'm here we are doing well all right here the lines are amazing the lines have been amazing. And I think we're gonna have a great night we'll have a great night. And we're gonna have much more important than ever great for years but now. I want to thank everybody has tremendous group of people come on over here let us this is the media ever and I decisions. Really everybody. Young attractive people that know politics and some day. Some of the people in this room I predict some of them will be president. I hope. But they've been working very hard and I know you'll be here all night and I think you're gonna see some tremendous results. You know we had rallies there was two does well is. There's never been rallies I guess there's never been and I say different in the media and they can check your thinking black jacket if they want. But there's never been anything but we just head. And that I think a combination of the debate. Maybe the debates but the debate certainly the second debate ended the rallies were who's a good combination. We really I think we took off so. It's been really good I want to just thank everybody in the room you see these people we travel these people and they're extremely nice. And they respect very much what we've done actually I think they do fewer outages I think they do get up please. I feel very good and after doing that many rallies they have always gets a little bit choppy editing. God did not do so I had designed. For that much but we you know we get a lot of them we did actually six the last day because what finished at 2 in the morning. So I put it on solidify plus sort of one. But we get a life and industrial grade really. Everybody should come together and I think success brings us together we'll have a tremendous success we had. At 33 point 1%. In growth GDP and nobody ever seen a number like that. The last time the number was less than half and I think that was in 1952. So we doubled the number more than doubled off the number. I think we're set for tremendous success. And success is going to bring unity that was created before and that we got hit with the China virus. Then that certainly had to go back and I think we've done an incredible job with respect to that other than. Public relations because and I'm not sure that is possible to convince you of it is you know you people were not really good principle no matter what we did but. We've done an incredible job not only. Didn't handling it. Don't forget we were expecting and people were projecting 2.2 million people. We closed up two greatest economy in the history of the world for any country not just for our country. And we are now opening it up we saved more than two million lives and did an incredible job was therapies are therapeutics. And who is I think maybe cures because frankly some of this stuff is so good. But. If you look at the ventilator situation we had event planner problem. And now we've said all the work that everybody's done including Jared people coming in from Silicon Valley. And that was we're sending the ventilator is all over them in all over the world them all over the world. We're producing for other countries but it's been it's been an incredible period of time and I think that. If you look at we and I say that saved Bradley we are rounding the corner but the vaccines are coming out very soon. Having tremendous success Johnson & Johnson mowed down a Pfizer. And we're gonna have something we're gonna have a very special year next year I think is going to be. More successful than it was last year would have the best year we've ever had last year. And I think we're going to be right in that category for next year so that's receives an. Now I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech here. Hopefully him will be only doing one of those doing you know. Winning is easy. Losing is never easy now to me it's not. But I think we have when we when you see rallies the likes of which. In the history of this country are probably in the history of the world nobody's ever seen before. There's a tremendous love going on in this country and there's really a tremendous unity there's a tremendous unity nobody's ever seeing that we take. An air force. And he of course not big enough to hold a crass. Nobody's ever seen anything like dad and our opposition as you know would have a few people sitting in circles. And that's okay that's not abnormal and not abnormal actually MS who edits but we would get crowds of 50000 people 45000. People more. Nobody's ever seen anything like that so it was an honor they're great people these are people that. They appreciate what we did and they also remember before I got there and before we all got -- this group has been with me a lot of my very young but they've been with me. Many of them for a long time but a long time. That I just when I really came here to thank you all and then I'm gonna say and get immediately back to work. Okay. The United States right there greeting he is campaign staff and thanking them they were there at the national re election headquarters in. Arlington Virginia just outside. Of Washington DC not far actually from us here at ABC news behind you see is chief of staff. Mark meadows also. A Jared Kushner is behind him as well. And is key advisors in addition to Caylee Mac and Amy his Press Secretary. All right let's go ahead and dip in a listen again is being asked questions by his. Workers I think Pennsylvania is very important. Florida is very important obviously. A lot of people talked about Texas and texas'. We've we will have a tremendous victory their vision you know everything that you see this is no longer polls this is that we're looking at what's happening. Presented tremendous it'll be a tremendous victory in Texas. I'm hearing we're doing tremendously well in Arizona. I think we're doing well all over yet reviewed it we'll honor your home. Well I think you know possibly tonight depending on the extensive. A victory I think you could die tonight I think he ruling on Pennsylvania was an unfortunate one by the Supreme Court because I think we should know. What happens on the night let people put their ballots in earlier. But you have to have you have to have numbers you can't have these things to labor. Many days it may be weak she can't do this the whole world this way this country is waiting about the whole world is waiting. And a lot of shenanigans a lot of bad things happen would ballots when you say people. Let's devote days and days and all of a sudden the ballot count changes. And you take a look at Philadelphia the history of Philadelphia politics. Now I don't put people on their honor code I don't think it's right and I think it's a very dangerous thing that they've done with that decision. And may be their wisdom will change at decision or. Maybe we will go back in. Give them a right to change and but that's a terrible it's a very dangerous decision for this country what they did would Pennsylvania. And still others also. You have to have a date. Candidate happens to be November 3 and we should be entitled to know who won on November 3. And if somebody comes along and puts a ballad in way late. They shouldn't be they should put the ballot and earlier there's no reason why they can't put the ballot in two weeks earlier a one week earlier. I think it's a very dangerous decision for our country in many ways dangerous in many ways. Yeah Mair. Our primary every you have to see we have a big night planned we're gonna have very big night. I just think we're that haven't tremendous. How does an avid look I'm looking right now I'm looking at different locations. And we're seeing lines of people. Can they learn a lot of red material. Perhaps. We're seeing in certain areas that would be trump areas we're seeing lines of people that are. Extended for miles is senior to remain you don't have to say you that you're seeing it do so I think we're gonna have a great night. But it's politics at its elections are you never know I can say that. Texas Arizona. Few of them are looking really very very strong Florida looking very very strong they spent. Hundreds of millions of dollars into. But the people of Florida they know I love them and they loved me you know we just have a automatic spot yet lives. No I don't think we have any slippage I think we'll have to look my relationship to seniors I happen to BC I don't want to say that drew Levin has. People that are averaging about twenty years over. I don't think we'll have anything I think of anything we're gonna do very well I have seen and we have seen. African Americans weigh up. And Hispanic Americans way. And people of CNN and you know I've said with regard to. African American to black community after more than any other president with the exception of Abraham Lincoln. Sometimes I say with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln but let's give him a lot of credit right. But I've done more than any other president. In the history of this country for African American the black community. And they understand a criminal justice reform prison reform. Historically black. Colleges and universities you look at what we've done opportunity zones would Jim Scott south Carolina's great. Nobody is done what I've done. In terms of the African American community so that they see it. And they're tired of being used by the Democrats for a hundred years in music than a hundred years. So I think we're doing very well there and I've heard we're doing very well with the Hispanic these special. Yeah. Which yeah. We'll see that in the filings. But we had we have plenty of money we'll tell you we have plenty of money. And what I Hindus call up Wall Street and say here's NB 25 million to get to the head of every fragment could have done that I would have been the whole time king of fundraising but did that. But once you do that you could no longer deal properly with them he just can't. So I didn't do that we could have done that I could have raised. Much more money I mean Hillary Clinton spent much more money than I did. And in this case when they raise that much money that seems to me that making deals. And that can happen so thank you very much we'll maybe see you later have an exciting day. Good for you I just appreciate everything you hold on we'll see you soon get. Again the president the United States there at his national re election headquarters in Arlington. Virginia not far from the White House just about. Fifteen minute drive from the White House.

