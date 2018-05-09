Transcript for Trump weighs in on Kavanaugh confirmation hearing

I'm happy. With the camera hearings I watch today for a little while I saw some incredible answers to very complex questions. He's an outstanding intellect he's an outstanding judge. Then he was born for the position I heard as long as ten years ago people were saying. He should be a supreme court judge I didn't know him at the time but I was hearing from a lot of people friends of mine from Washington and other places. Saying that Britain Canada should be a supreme court judge some day and I'm honored that I gave them the chance I've watched his. He's remarks I watched his performance have watched his statements. And honestly they've been totally brilliant. I think that. The other side is grasping at straws. And really the other side should embrace it because you're never going to find better in terms of talent or intellect than what you have been Brett Cavanaugh.

