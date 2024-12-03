FBI investigates large drones spotted flying over New Jersey

The devices, which are larger than ones typically used by hobbyists, raised questions due to their proximity to a military installation and President-elect Donald Trump's golf course, officials said.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live