-
Now Playing: President Trump makes surprise appearance in White House briefing room
-
Now Playing: Pelosi draws red line: No money for border wall
-
Now Playing: Democratic proposal for border security doesn't include wall funding
-
Now Playing: Trump weighs his options for border wall amid bipartisan negotiations
-
Now Playing: Vote 2020: Cory Booker launches bid for president
-
Now Playing: US added 304K jobs in January, unemployment increases to 4 percent
-
Now Playing: Trump says there's a 'good chance' he'll declare national emergency
-
Now Playing: Trump hints at declaring possible national emergency over border
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential bid
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker on how he can bridge the divide in America
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker on why he's running for president
-
Now Playing: US withdrawing from Cold War nuclear arms treaty with Russia, citing violations
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker enters 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Congress's border wall talks as a waste of time
-
Now Playing: Trump claims he's not a 'target' of Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump claims intel chiefs said they were 'totally misquoted'
-
Now Playing: Who is Cory Booker?
-
Now Playing: Pelosi rules out money for border wall, Trump says no deal without it
-
Now Playing: Trump optimistic about high-stakes trade talks between US and China