Transcript for Trump says he wants to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

This morning president Trumba back in the US after a surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan. Tram traveling in secret under tight security. Arriving in Afghanistan. Cabin windows shut and lights turned off. You are very special people and you don't even know. How much the people of our country and love and respect you. The commander in chief traveling over 8000 miles to give thanks to that thousands of troops still serving in America's longest war. Serving meals and spending time with the troops I never got to buy tickets at first I mean Thanksgiving that it never had anything. Coulter and sitting down with the Afghan president trump also making headlines revealing peace talks with the Taliban have resumed president trump pulling out of negotiations in September. After a Taliban bomb killed an American service member the Taliban wants to make a deal. We'll see if they want to make it is going to be a real deal but LC. Chump campaigned on bringing the troops Holman has repeatedly voiced concerns over what he calls never ending war as 2019 marks the deadliest year for Americans in Afghanistan we nineteen US service members killed in combat trump now renewing his promise to gradually withdraw from the area. Because of new weaponry and technology were able to do actually more with. Fewer chips. There are still thirteen thousand troops still in Afghanistan and China's hoping to bring that number down to about 8600. In as secretary ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.