Transcript for Trump says he has written answers to questions from special counsel

Tonight president trump now says he has answered Robert Muller's written questions and that he wrote the responses on his own indicating he's convinced Mueller tried to trip him up. Here's ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. President trump today said he is at long last completed written answers to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller. I haven't submitted here we just I just finished he insisted he wrote the answers himself not his lawyers. My lawyers are working on that what effect I would. As I write answers. I was asked a series of questions I've answered the very easily. We're using the illusion that triggered up because you know they like to get people he's beautiful weather sunny it was raining. Instead it may have been a good day it was ready therefore he told a lie he perjured himself. OK so I guess have to always be careful what you answer questions with people that probably have bad intentions. ABC news has learned the president objected to some of the questions and over the past 24 hours he has harshly attacked smaller and his investigation. The inner workings of the mall or investigation or are a total mess he tweeted just yesterday. They are screaming and shouting at people horribly threatening them to come up with answers they want they are a disgrace to our nation. It's unclear what the president was referring to. We asked both the White House and the Justice Department. If he had been briefed by the new acting attorney general Matt Whitaker neither would answer you 100 days. It. Word and it's. An. It was cooler. John Carl Willis live tonight from the White House and John as you know there's another headline tonight breaking in the Washington Post. They are now reporting that the CIA has now concluded that the Saudi crown prince ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal -- be. Of course last seen on that surveillance going into that consulate in Istanbul. Judd again breaking in the Washington Post but if confirmed. This would lead of course to major questions. Well if true David this would ramp up the pressure on the trump administration to take a tougher line on Saudi Arabia. Just yesterday the trump administration imposed sanctions on seventeen current and former Saudi officials but as you know the president has resisted placing blame directly only. Crown prince he's also made it clear that he does not want to see broader sanctions on the Saudi kingdom all right we'll continue to following Jon Karl our thanks to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.