Trump 'did nothing wrong,' White House says

More
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back during today's press briefing on questions related to Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.
1:00 | 08/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump 'did nothing wrong,' White House says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57338309,"title":"Trump 'did nothing wrong,' White House says ","duration":"1:00","description":"White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back during today's press briefing on questions related to Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-wrong-white-house-57338309","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.