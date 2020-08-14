Trump’s brother hospitalized

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York, sources told ABC News, and confirmed by the White House.
08/14/20


Now expected to be in Manhattan sometime today to visit his younger brother who is in the hospital sources tell ABC news have Robert trump is very ill. But the president trump was already planning to visit his golf club. And that minster this weekend.

