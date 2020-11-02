Transcript for Trump’s budget is ‘insult’ to working families: Pelosi

Now if president trumps state of the union. Was a manifesto. Of mis truths. As speaker Pelosi so aptly put it. President Trump's latest budget proposal. Is a blueprint for destroying America. One word. Nine letters. Sums up the president's budget. HYPOCRISY. Hypocrisy. In his State of the Union Address. President trump talked at length about health care. Claiming amazingly at one point he will fight to protect patients with preexisting conditions. We know the president just lies lies. About protecting health care and his budget is proof. In this data use it if the state of the union. Is what he says. The budget is what he does. And the two are from different planets. I like to say the budget is the truth serum. And now the American people can clearly see. That he is a fraud who is not fighting for them. Under Donald Trump the average American is struggling. To keep up and his budget would make life harder for them. President trump likes to talk about the forgotten man and woman. Well in this budget he's forgotten. About the very people he promised to help in his state of the union last week. So let me go over a few of the areas on health care the president said he never cut Medicare and Medicaid. He slashes vote. One trillion in cuts to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act hundreds of billions of cuts in Medicare. And the president even proposes a 35 million dollar cut to CDC's infectious disease rapid response reserve fund. This is the fund current. Currently being used to respond to the corona virus outbreak. Our federal budget should be statement of our national values what it's important to us as a nation should be reflected in how we allocate our resources. The budget in terms of our legislative work is the heart of the matter. Where it all again. And this is a heartless budget. It's a heartless budget and some of the ways that the distinguished leader spelled out and I think it does. Bear ripped petition. To say what he is doing slashing. Half a trillion dollars from Medicare as they stood in front of the house and that I'm protecting Medicare itself. A half a trillion dollars. Out of Medicare and from Medicaid 900. Billion dollars. So if you're sitting at home that your kitchen table and you're seeing earliest there's a senior in your family on Medicare your getting cut. And if there is a long term care and and your families. Budget you are getting cut two thirds of long term care two thirds of long term care is paid for. I'm Medicaid. This is saying middle class benefit. Those cuts endanger the health of seniors in long term care needs and put for them and their families. And these Medicaid cuts also hurt rural hospitals people seeking open good addiction treatment. Veterans and their families more than a million veterans are on Medicaid. 900. Billion dollars cut from Medicaid at the same time the president to court fighting. To overturn. An Affordable Care Act which has. He meant it preexisting. Condition benefit so important to all of those them. But in this budget what could possibly be his motivation. To cut all that money from the CDC that you mentioned that the time of the corona virus. And the threat that that is cutting members' money from CDs the Center for Disease Control. Using the full title the prevention. Element of the good health of the American people. What could pop want could he be thinking. Maybe I'm using that term loosely we are disappointed that sadly not surprised that the president has once again broken his campaign promise. He we absolutely reject. This vision for our country and we call upon our legislators to reject this budget and the dangerous values it is spelled it. Our children's lives depend on it. And the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare. Right this budget with the seniors and other vulnerable seniors citizens hungrier sicker and poorer. It reveals the president's cruel priorities. Heading into the 22 on the event. Chairman mentioned earlier that there. Benefits to the high end in our economic life and that country. The president in his. What he has been doing what he talked about in this state of the union and what this budget is about. Increases the national debt. Passes that expense want to our children. So that he can get tax cuts to the top 1%. And our country. It's absolutely shameful. Again fit budgets those b.'s statement never van is once again this president is demonstrating how little. He values the good health financial security and well being a hard working Americans them it. This budget is an insult. To the hopes and dreams and aspirations of America's working families. Increases the national debt. It must be rejected and by the way. It is in a complete abandonment. Of the budget agreement that we had with the domestic. And defense priorities. Clearly. This administration. Cannot be trusted.

