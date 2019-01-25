Transcript for Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort appears in court

I'm Catherine progress here outside the district court in Washington DC where president comes former campaign manager Paul man a four wheel he made a rare courtroom appearance today to confront allegations from the special counsel that he lying to federal investigators now at the hearing. Attorneys form in afford and government prosecutors debated the marriage of Robert Mueller is allegations. That man a fort lied to investigators after striking a plea deal. With prosecutors in September now but judge here judge Jackson said Friday that she hasn't made a decision yet as to whether manna for breached his plea agreement. She wants more information from both sides saying there are some. Areas of the government's filings that are quote confusing. And lack context and some areas of the defense filings that quote lacked specifics. The two sides they have swapped multiple court filings over the past month. With each side interpreting evidence that Muller's team says proved to manna for knowingly misled prosecutors. Over the course of twelve interviews and men of what's attorneys well they still say. He did not intentionally lying on the bottom line is here that nothing was decided today about. Manna for its alleged lies the judge she's scheduled a hearing not us hearing will be under seal for next month. To determine whether he did in fact breach his plea agreement. Katherine potter is reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.