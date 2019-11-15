-
Now Playing: Roger Stone found guilty on all 7 counts
-
Now Playing: President Trump tweets about Marie Yovanovitch during testimony
-
Now Playing: Yovanovitch responds to Trump tweets during hearing
-
Now Playing: Yovanovitch concerned about message Trump is sending to U.S. reps in Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Trump’s comment ‘sounded like a threat’: Ex-ambassador to Ukraine
-
Now Playing: Ex-ambassador to Ukraine testifies at impeaching hearings
-
Now Playing: ‘Gentleman is not recognized’: Schiff
-
Now Playing: Nunes delivers opening statement on Day 2 of impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Schiff delivers opening statement on Day 2 of impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Democrats gear up for 2nd round of hearings
-
Now Playing: Marie Yovanovitch to testify on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: What to expect from Day 2 of hearings
-
Now Playing: Day 2 of historic public testimony for impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Is Deval Patrick too late to the 2020 Presidential Race?
-
Now Playing: What is ‘information disorder’?
-
Now Playing: Former Massachusetts governor joins 2020 race
-
Now Playing: Public reacts to day 1 of public impeachment inquiry hearings
-
Now Playing: Recanvass in Kentucky governor race
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The Public Impeachment Hearings Begin
-
Now Playing: Will impeachment hearings sway public opinion?