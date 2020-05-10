Transcript for Trump's doctors say he has met or exceeded all discharge criteria

Over the past 24 hours the president has continued to improve. He's met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria. To receive another disciplined as of you're here today and and we plan to get him home. There's been more than 72 hours since his last fever. Oxygen levels including ambulatory saturation. And is working breathing. Are all normal. Thirty may not entirely be out of the woods yet. The team and I agree that all are valuations and most importantly his clinical status support the president's safe return home. Where he'll be surrounded by world class medical care 24/7. I'd like to bring doctor Julie of the review some horses for specifics. Good afternoon just a brief update this morning as doctor Connolly mentioned the president. Continues to do very well. His vital signs this morning. Remember notable for temperature of ninety point one has put pressure was 134 percentage. Brister is seventeen respiration permitted his heart rate was sixty beats per minute and his last election hemoglobin saturation was 97% on room here. He currently. Does not endorse any respiratory complaints and aside from our evaluation with a multi disciplinary team this morning. Has maintained a full schedule by innovating and working on the White House medical unit. But I'll turn it over to your doctor your volume again discussed therapeutics thanks. Hi good afternoon and again I sort of echo the sentiment of what an honor his soon to be part of us this wonderful team or Walter Reed. Yesterday evening the president received his third us around a severe he's sorry that infusion without difficulty hands kidney and liver function continue to be normal. Our plan is to give the fourth doesn't present rend us for this evening before his back to the White House. And we neighbor arrangements to deliver the system's final dose of this treatment course of the White House mar evening. He continues underestimate the zoning and the planned for today six need to be up and out of bed and eat and drink and and work as he is able. Like to turn it over to doctor Jason Blalock is an infectious disease specialist and the chief of medicine here Wall Street to give some updates on infection control. Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. First of all I just wanna say what an honor it's been to be part. This medical team behind me. And to care for the president. Since the president's arrival at Walter Reed he's received medical management that remains in line with the national clinical. Societal guidelines. For treatment of cope in nineteen infection. In addition both myself and doctor Wes Campbell. Have worked very closely with. Various laboratories in the area a state of the art facilities to include he's hammered in rare. On obtaining advanced diagnostic testing. To really inform the White House medical team both the status of the president as well as his ability to transmit virus to others. Also we have worked very closely with the Walter Reed team to ensure that. We are looking very closely at to infection control prevention strategies and the right posture so that the president can safely return. To his residence. And without a minute turned over to doctor Conley who will answer any final questions. I mention this Saturday. I'd like to reiterate myself. Just tell grateful the president and I are the men and women Walter Reed. Our colleagues at Johns Hopkins. Seals the many federal credit institutions that we were certain receive support from. And so long as everything continues on the track to work we're experiencing right now this time. The president already tweeted out. Is get him home later today. But that'll take couple questions. Discharged back to the White House when. He was given steroids he said that he still on there's steroids as they're Madison says as you know that are usually given decoded patients are on ventilator is our. With low oxygen so did you over treat him in at least on medication causes Abraham to return to the White House in recent. We send patients home. With medications on time. Eight in fact yesterday afternoon you've probably met most of his discharge requirements. Safely from the hospital. And he's returning to a facility anywhere else medical unit but staffed 24/7. Top notch. Physicians nurses PA's flood stations and the unit here the team here behind he's gonna continue to support us in that nature has. Yeah. What are infection control measures you're taking. How would you save for him to drive around the clock not yesterday and how it is safe for another return to the White House where there been so many cases pose any of this thing. So the that the president has been surrounded. By medical and security staff for days. Now wearing full PP. And yesterday. The US Secret Service agents were in that same level PP for a very short period of time. We worked with or infectious disease experts. To make some recommendations for how they keep. Everything safe down at the White House for the president and those around him. We're looking at where he's going to be able to. Carry out his duties. You know office space and not just say that it's in line with everything we've been doing upstairs. Four of this for the last several days. Please I'm asking you tell us when he added the last. Negative test Wednesday and Thursday was cleaning went to remember when he had its last negative. I don't wanna go backwards. Every day from people like you're around him to understand how to contact chasing as Anderson it is being done. I'm not involved. So. Yeah. It was that's not something people or. So we try to get patients home and out of the hospital. As quickly as is safe and reasonable everyday patient stays in the hospital unnecessarily. Is a risk to themselves. And right now there's nothing that's being done upstairs here that we can't safely. Conduct down home. At seven to ten days it was a window that you'd be concerned about I don't think we're there yet so. Do you have concerns about potential worsening or reversal and what are your plans for addressing that at that word a half. Here you're absolutely right and that's why we all remain cautiously optimistic. And on guard. Because we're in a bid is unchartered territory when it comes to a patient. Does that received a therapies he has so early in the course. I'm so we're looking to this weekend if we can get through to Monday with him remaining the same or improving better yet. Then we will all take that final deep sigh relief. This said 24/7 world class medical care surrounding him down there. We're not gonna miss anything. That we were caught appear. Basically got a band White House hadn't had a what does that look like had to vacate them safely port and I wish I could go into that more. And I just can't what can. The ducks about the ozone treatments. So that has something to you yesterday we talked about that the several little temporary drops its oxygen and we discussed that. As a team and elected to to started early in case that persisted for worsened. The potential risks and side effects we'll discussed. We looked at the data. And decided that we'd rather. You know push ahead on it then hold and risk. You know the opposite. Yeah. What have you noticed campaign yes as far as travel goes. Tom we'll see. It's mental status to you talked about whether he has any neurological symptoms. Did the heavy side effects from the medication Kenny Bob Venus from the virus. No I think you've seen videos. And of the tweets and to see him shortly you know. He's he's back yeah. And then you are any information as a lot of that around so we we've done routine standard imaging. Tom I'm just not. At liberty discuss. Doctor here are apparently not telling us what those line against Kansas City. They are so there are. Hit the rules and regulations. That restrict me in sharing certain things. For his safety and his then his own health and and reasons. How many times he's at his oxygen dropped several times the Democrats he doesn't mind. I'll continue that gave we Clinton nursing. Yeah he yes yes so he he. Two episodes that we talked about yesterday. And both times that he received a little bit of oxygen there every coverage immediately. Out our fire. Com know what's a report he wasn't short of breath and he wasn't looking ill. It was more of us trying to anticipate needs and see how we respond in both cases. It came right off he didn't he didn't need it. For a program from very long at all. You on board Air Force One for multiple trips. Are you at all concerned about your own exposure exposure to the medical came I am. I am concerned. That as a CDC says there are caveats for essential employees. That as long as you continue to test negative. You remain symptom free and you keep a mask on when your outlet valve which we do inside the hospital point 47. Then don't you can carry on your duties down. The present today hey Chad bad has Ingrid itching to get out of here. The president has been phenomenal patient. During his stay here. And he's he's been working. Hand in glove with us in the team. And today got to the point he's holding court. But that with those of us around him the whole team. Going over all the specifics the testing what the future is. And and we we have been back and forth on what's safe and what's reasonable. And he has never once pushed us to do anything that was beyond a safe and reasonable practice that we all first. One and looking to recommended against the president leaving airline back to the White House today. Don't be afraid of cold if you agree with the we're not liberal I'm not getting get into what the president says. Heart liver and kidney function was normal for improving. Improving does that mean that there were aspects and it's at all normal like what's up at bat. Yeah it's it's and it's all normal right now. I would say he appeared to be little dehydrated. Friday. TV he's using religious strength and recover from that. And yeah everything's great. I'm afraid what what sort of maybe isn't being first thing that we need to do is said there is no evidence of live virus still present that he could. Possibly transmit to others and that's what the infectious disease experts. And some of our partners. Military civilian entities do some of these advanced diagnostics just to see. As soon as we can identify that come routinely we talk about a ten day window via CDC guidelines. But we were checking him more routinely than just waiting ten days. There's a possibility its earlier than that there's a chance that it's a it's a little bit later but we will know as soon as possible. And then. We'll look at him clinically how you feeling how you do it. To use. I miss her hydroxy floor plan for the president during. Merck and letting go into all of our debates about specific medicines and and therapy is there are. Dozens of therapies that we remain aware of that we considered that we discussed and debated didn't and looked at the other they existing literature on. And this is the regiment which has. Yeah yeah. Comfortable that he's having some of the muscle 850 boxes at fifteen minutes now. No we were just talking about that with symptoms he has left and people he's being. Even a slight cough they used to have it is a really complain of at all he has never complained of muscle aches. And yeah he's he's up and back to mold self predominately. Monday just to be clear how Long Will he still be actively shedding the buyers. So this this morning I believe there is even an accounting by doctor felt she referencing a in a five day the first five days of illness. That have become people are most likely to shed like Dyer is. There's a reason there's the ten days is because most people by that time after seven days. Most folks don't have called trouble by virus they put it to ten just give some extra space. It's several 100% you know between everybody. Those who will see our I can't I'm not gonna put a specific number but we we look at that that windows on. Confined to residents or will he be allowed to return to the Oval Office. Where we're gonna do whatever. It takes for the president to safely conduct business squared every is that it is he needs to do within the residence in White House. I'm gets your blood vendors and also says he's been using anything giving him. Talent all had bills that it'll de Lima yeah. Willing to say he has not been on any fever reducing medications for over 72 hours. Day he's he's on a a routine regiment. You know Kobe therapy and I can go into specifics as to what he is and is not on. But. This air that the president had a mild cough and nasal congestion and things need. On Thursday now back to my and colleague Dennis Jacobs bystander resent feeling when the president flat to negative test does is important. For everything your words when you send and also for the contact tracing. But we do recommended that given a sentence that he had to go that the president go to bat head minister and vice president. It's it's not looked to me necessarily. The president's schedule but I would say that it wasn't until after he returned that we really sat down then knowing. Didn't the news of the day that we really doesn't have how are you feeling what's what's going on. There's an effect I see is experiencing on Thursday. I'm not gonna get into. You know operations. And business class negative fast and what was his viral load and Harry heirloom once that. Yeah yeah I Jones I don't have his viral load thumb those bars at some of the diagnostics that we're sending out. That will really tell us when it's safe for him to get back out and around people. Negative have to let any abnormal activity or even laugh at. And again. Had become precludes me from going into too much debt from things that. That you know not liberty does he pushed to be discussed. I'm at some future point maybe. The did today so I think that's it death. So doctor Sean Conley they're wrapping up the press conference from the presidents. They physicians who repeated headline the president already made that he says he's going to be leaving Walter Reed. At 6:30 PM today. Indeed doctor said that he met or exceeded all the discharge criteria for the hospital said it's considering two hours since receivers oxygen levels. Our normal cautioned the president is not entirely out of the woods yet. We'll get another dose of Brenda severe. Today is still on document is on that steroid as well but they do believe he would be able to go back to the White House want to bring in doctor Jan bastion. First and dad and Jan we did see all the doctors behind doctor Connolly said they agreed with the recommendation to the president to go back to the White House. We did George and we heard from all those specialists for a really the first time since admission. Did single most important statement came from doctor Blalock infectious diseases who said. Their management of the president was in keeping with guidelines effort called it nineteen patients. When you dig down below that George what they're talking about is generally infectious disease society of America classification. For are you critical are you non critical are you severe. Or non severe and that is. The key in deciding how to manage these patient specifically. When to initiate treatment with steroids in this case Texan at his own. The key thing George if you look at the infectious disease society guidelines which were re recently updated on September 25. Severe cold mid nineteen disease defined as having an oxygen saturation. Greater than or equal to 94%. On a room there we heard yesterday. Doctor Connolly stayed. That the president's O two sat had gone to 93 he did require supplemental oxygen. Putting him in that severe category so again. That's when that largely guided their decision to initiate treatment with steroids because George. Based on that the published data recovery trial in The New England Journal of Medicine if steroids were given to patients. Who were stable. It actually suggested a trend. Towards a worse outcomes so significant statement by the infectious disease specialist they heard what they did want to get into its Tito there on the questions of why the president is going home even though he still on the steroid. That's not a surprise George wheat we heard them say and you and I have talked about before the availability of a sophisticated medical management with in the White House walls. He is substantial. This is not like you or I going home to Arab residents but again there's funny of outpatient management. Of coded patients that even for the layperson that can occur and you heard it. Doctor Connolly say their goal is to get patients out of the hospital as quickly as possible that's our goal for the average a man or woman as well also. No doubt that pitted the president will be followed extremely. Closely even while he continues. His isolation within the White House to other questions they didn't want to answer they don't want to answer questions about his lung scans whether the president. Penny presence of pneumonia. Yes they that they no doubt image tan with cat scans of the chest plane radio grabs her chest X rays and ultrasound of his lungs. And again that's that fine balance between protection of patient privacy and hit the regulations and the fact that this is. Arguably the most high profile cove in patient in the world right now. It would not surprise me that there are pulmonary findings on imaging you it's hard to drop your oxygen saturation. And have completely clear findings but again in medicine. We don't treat an X ray or a cat scan result we treat the patient and that sounds like that's a. Factly what they were doing they also didn't answer a question of the public probably goes ahead does have a right to an answer on and that is when the president has lasted negative. Covert tests because that would affect the entire contact testing can't take tracing regime. A 100% ends there. That contact tracing that's going on now within the White House circles is very important but he goes back to this false sense of protection. That I seeing was provided by by the fact that they were testing every one who is coming into contact with the president remember those are with rapid antigen test. Which we know have a lower accuracy than the gold standard of PCR. Getting a negative result on a rapid test is not a licensed to go mask free and to go with in six feet of contact and charge this virus has shown us. To be sure that it can penetrate the White House walls and that it does not need security clearance. Finally Jan as a dark gonna bring Cecilia Vega next I would just went anyway your reaction was when he saw that tweet from the president. Don't be afraid of covad don't let it dominate your life. You know I think he's trying to give hope to the people who are suffering from coal bed but I think we also went need to be very clear that his medical care is certainly not the medical care sadly of the average person dealing with coded. And most patients with Colvin are not admitted to a world class medical institution so. There there are a lot of ways to look at it but I'm sure we haven't heard the last of it. I'm sure we have not okay Jan thanks is going to see very she's up want to read. Great necessary this comes on a day when at least three White House staffers have announced they tested positive for Covert. Yet Georgia the number of people around the president in the White House and who attended that. That Rose Garden event a week ago for his Supreme Court pick and then his debate preps. A few days after that has growing and frankly is growing at an alarming rate we are now up to about seventeen people total. With perhaps the biggest thing that America will know today Caylee McNamee the Press Secretary announcing that she is now among the people who is tested positive she says. That she has no no symptoms at the moment but we also know. The two of her deputies have since tested positive but deputy kind of content communications folks in that office there. A number of White House journalists have now joined the ranks you've got people like Chris Christie the list just goes on or not Republican senators George. And it is important to point out and that the killing activity particularly was just last night. On the White House grounds briefing reporters and she took her vastly out to have that conversation there wasn't space between them but nonetheless. She took our mascot so while the White House where now we're seeing in the days and the president has been admitted here to this to this hospital George a sort of course correction at the White House in terms of behavior we're seeing some aides more aids at least wearing their math. That wasn't the habit just a few hours ago in and you know coming into this before the president contracted tested positive for this virus. Coated was. The word he did not want to mention in this campaign this was his polls were dropping because of mishandling of the virus Americans overwhelmingly did not trust. Anything that the president had to say about the virus but now it seems a forcing a political shift from the president from inside. Walter Reed here Georgia's he's saying don't be afraid of Kobe don't let it dominate. Your life. And that's shifty scenes like the message is going to be that this is something that he's going to be talking about forcefully that he overcame it by George I wonder reiterate what Jen just said. He's not getting me is that if he's getting treatment that most Americans certainly those 200000. Dead Americans who died from this disease. Did not get the level of care that he is receiving here at this top. CC is so much focus on the president's last thing to cast because we do know. That he went to bed mr. de fund raiser and roundtable discussion on Thursday after knowing that hope picks it tested positive. Feeling some symptoms that day as well we also know you've got this from Chris Christie lessons learned GMA. Did the White House contact tracing program has not been by any means extensive are perfect he said he hadn't gotten. All at all with the U. That's actually I think we can say that's been a pretty abysmal that their average zoo contact tracing him. Have been a failure cents all of this broke last week he we just saw that well over last night overnight the president spent a hospital for this is the fourth day now. That White House aides inside the White House received a letter. Basically telling them it that people had been sick and saying that if you feel symptoms. Don't come in that's a letter that should've gone out of the day that this happened the day that hope picks at the very least tested positive and if she started feeling symptoms those around her colleagues in the White House should have probably been alerted to that so when we talk about contact racing at the White House. It's simply not really happening it's not happening. At a fast level and you mentioned that that bet minster trip George I mean that really. Is a giant point that we want to add that we should be we should be talking about the president hadn't tested positive. When he went about mr. at least that's what his Press Secretary said but he's nonetheless knew that he had been around and near hope hits who was symptomatic and therefore he put. Those 200 some odd supporters who were at that fund raiser with him in jeopardy with this. We'll be returning the White House today it's 630 according to his tweet of course quotas that would give your will be covering that live in our coverage will continue live now when he BC news life. Have a good afternoon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.