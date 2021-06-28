Transcript for Trump’s false election claims were ‘b.s’ from beginning: Bill Barr

What former attorney general bill Barr had set he's speaking out for the first time now. About former president trumps false claims that the 22 any election was stolen despite all the investigation and the facts that prove otherwise bill Barr. Who is the presenters right hand man he told our chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl that he personally looked into Tripp's allegations of fraud. And found there was nothing there one now trump is unleashing on Barr calling him a disappointment that Reese has the words are Jonathan Karl. Has the full story force. Bill Barr doesn't. Mince words in a series of exclusive interviews he tells me he investigated Donald Trump's claim shortly after the election. And found their worst just nothing there. And it was all be yes. Oh yeah I had no motive there's a precedent. My decision won't wait long was that there's nothing there was. Bart told me he conducted his own informal inquiry into the major allegations. Trump himself was making. Sheikh salmon to the evidence he talked to the experts he took them seriously but it was all balk. For example he talked to cyber security experts at the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI about allegations that voting machines were raped. You can tell you all you want to you know. Just couldn't how. You know whatever but its accounting machine and we save everything that was captaincy just reconciled. There's a pile right there have any knowledge of thousands predator galaxy uniform. There's been no discrepancy we reported anywhere it is that's looked at that I'm still not aware of any discrepancy. On December 1 when Barr was still attorney general he publicly declared there was no evidence of widespread fraud. Prompting Donald Trump to explode in anger during a meeting at the White House. Multiple sources who witnessed the president's reaction told me they had never seen him so angry. One said quote he had the eyes and mannerisms of a madman how the expletive could you do this to me why did you say it trump demanded. Because it's true bar replied you must hate trump the president responded you must hate trump. Well thanks to Jonathan Karl for that report it's pretty clear she just heard from John's interview where if attorney general bill by the masses pretty simple in the paper ballots back it up so for more on the fallout from from what president trumps as a bit trail love him. By bill Bartlett cremation is political director Rick Klein and former Department of Justice spokesperson. Now ABC news political commuter. Sarah is her floor so Sarah welcome Ann and let me ask you out about John's scoop here what does it say about. How attorney general Barr and the Justice Department worked during the trump administration and how the trump administration and how president look at the Justice Department. Well let's back up even when I was at the Department of Justice if your member at the time you're those who said that. Despite how close. The attorney general sessions had the president from during the election. Attorney general session should have known when he were accused himself but that would poison the relationship but it was his original sin and I think this proves. Is it no matter how. Close you Marta presidents cup no matter how much of old boy milieu Tenet lieutenant you all are it doesn't matter I mean no it was closer no one was. More aggressive in defending the president's priorities then bill bar. And it took nothing for the president to turn against him bill Barr says something that is just factually true he looked into it he tried to take the president's side there was nothing to back it up. And what is Donald Trump stated that. You must hate Donald Trump. And so I think what you get from this is made even best example we had an all four years of the trump presidency perhaps. That it's not the facts it's not the rule of law for Donald Trump it was always about Donald Trump. So Rick attorney general Barr was criticized often for his repeated interventions in matter or matters up direct intervention to president trump trump wanted. As Serra says the Justice Department and basically be his. His tool here but now he's distancing himself with he's got no question about it. From Tribe's effort so is this. Is this him calling it as he sees it is he trying to get away from trump to and and his claims to overturn the election body read this politically for barn for the country. He won't fly for everyone clearly there's they're a lot of folks will never. Believe any claims that bill Barr had about independents out they'll point two episodes up to and including his efforts to. Two to influence the public consumption of the mullah report by putting out word about it before the report even even came out. And yes he was Jersey loyalists our reference however. When it mattered when it counted and Bora bin formal will put this on his side of the ledger. Do the rule of law the Justice Department at least held and it by looking into it and by disproving it. This account actually winds up pretty neatly with what he didn't said publicly when he came out still as attorney general gave an interview and said there's nothing there how we've looked into it there's nothing to my knowledge that that would change. That's what prompted this exchange this with that prompted this flawed and Bob Barr did look into it he did that favor over that part of his job but the fact that ended in nothing and he ended up leaving even before the justice or read before January 6. I think points the way we'd be calling image rehabilitation or setting the record this that the record right. For historical purposes however you wanna swearing at that moment until lord did his job as as the attorney general. Mr. as to add to democracy was under assault he he did. Step forward and as we just heard him. Very concisely explain the math in the paper ballots and how there's no you know ghost in the machine somewhere that's fixing the election to Sarah. As you said you worked at that DOJ under attorney general Jeff Sessions. Is so. What do you we have a sense of what was going on behind the scenes at the Justice Department. While. Attorney general Barr was investigating. Trump's allegations of voter fraud as he was director requested to do. Well sure I mean that the folks at the Department of Justice. Knew what the president wanted they also knew their jobs and they put love country above loyalty to the president as they're supposed to ditto. And you see the results I think its interest staying. Whether it's appropriate ads how we judge historically looking back on what happened over the warriors of the trump presidency. So many times I think people did it. Savers for Donald Trump did the things he wanted so did they get have the political capital with both the president and his followers. Today and save in those big moments there's nothing here what you see what bill Barr is the most fascinating to me. He built so much credibility would trumps followers then when he comes out and says the election was not stolen. Joseph Biden is the legitimate president. What hap pens the president turns against Sen and his followers don't then. Find a Bill Maher credible anymore. As in it you're only credible if you agree with the president all the time which means there is no such saying his credibility outside of being Donald Trump yourself. That's an excellent analysis are there there's word for political movements that operate like that just doesn't occur here right now but Rick. Gore shares that look. Bill Barr Liz Cheney Mike Pence now. It does seem that in those days after the election when president trump began this effort to overturn the will of the people. Yeah almost as if there's true parties in America really and our Democrat Republican there there's there's team democracy and build barn Liz Cheney and Mike Pence or on it and and team overturn the election is these is that a fair way of looking at what one way. That where we are politically right now even now all these months after after the election. That's the choice that Donald Trump has brought four of the country and specifically for his Republican Party he was out over the weekend again campaigning for primary opponent against one of the Republican members of the house who voted 62 to impeach him. I he'll be out again next weekend in between he'll be down a Texas. Touting the border wall he is out and about and very active politically and I I think we're just beginning to see out new revelations threw. The route of the excellent reporting of our colleague Jonathan Karl as well as many other books the January 6 commission which is gonna come in line later this week in all likelihood in the house. There is going to be an increasing reckoning of of those final act tumultuous chaotic and very scary days. Of the trump administration and president former president trump has made clear what side he's on it is his own side a sour reference and that is forcing a decision in a reckoning that continues to this day inside the Republican Party you can be on the side of trump we can be on the side of both truth you can't people. Mean and and it was a close run thing in those days that Sarah. So I don't think now in response to. Those claims of election fraud we've seen Republicans. Across the country pushing who wield voting laws that will restrict access to the ballot for certain people. In the state legislatures. I don't want to get largely because of Trump's claims. There isn't evidence anywhere in the country of widespread voter fraud not just in 20/20 but before because. We know that the Department of Justice under president trump and a presidential commission and Republican legislators across the country and politicians and academics and think tanks have looked and they can't find any. So do you think this undermines what bill bars saying the effort to pass these laws. Solutions looking for a problem that isn't there. So due back right after the election when there was just the initial talks edited and fraudulent and they were looking to certify the house members who had been elected chip moral right. Brought up a building the house floor he's a member from tax us. And his point was it the election was fraudulent when it comes a Donald Trump then we can't certify to house members because they were elected in the exact same election. Noted for chip noise bill on the Republican side. Because of course they never actually believed that the election was fraudulent they bought her own elections were just fine. Is so when you look at these bills look some of what they're actually trying to do. Our long standing Republican and conservative. Bowed her. Issues voter ID more in person and that verses mailed ballots. All of those things and be signed the problem is that the difference is the motivation this time is so clearly it inextricably when he. To what Donald Trump has claimed about the election which undermines our system of self government which again you're gonna hit you heard how cold front that is a rally on Saturday. At Disney saying that people shouldn't vote in 20/20 two or maybe even 20/20 four hour because the election is ranked. That and that is the end of our system of government at the end of the American experiment one that we've been inheriting for 200 plus here's at this point. And all around the world and if you hear people they complain about the United States but they have seen. Our democracy is as one of its glories that can go from George Bush to Barack Obama to Donald Trump that's the bad as the voice of the people and to trash shift. This is a national security issue in addition to everything else well Rick Klein and serious go florist thanks very much for that.

