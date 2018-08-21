Trump's former attorney reaches plea deal: Sources

More
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reaches a plea deal on charges including bank fraud, tax evasion and campaign finance violations.
8:48 | 08/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's former attorney reaches plea deal: Sources

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57314806,"title":"Trump's former attorney reaches plea deal: Sources","duration":"8:48","description":"Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen reaches a plea deal on charges including bank fraud, tax evasion and campaign finance violations. ","url":"/Politics/video/trumps-former-attorney-reaches-plea-deal-sources-57314806","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.