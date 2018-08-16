Transcript for Trump's military parade will cost millions

I'm really McCain is at the Pentagon where the costs associated with president trounced military parade of risen to 92 million dollars. This is a new estimate that could still Barry because the US official says that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has yet to sign off on final plans for the parade. Now the new price estimate is eight times larger than initial cost estimate of twelve million dollars associated with this parade. And it's six times larger than the cost associated with the missile military exercises with South Korea there were suspended after president trumps meeting with North Korea's Kim young on. At the time prison in Tron said that the exercises were provocative and quote very expensive. The parade is slated to take place on November 10 and is pegged to the hundredth anniversary. Of the end of World War I which is going to take place the following day on veterans day. I'm Willie Martinez at depending on and you're watching ABC news lie.

