Transcript for Trump's ex-press secretary forced to decide between 'loyalty' and 'truth'

You talk about loyalty to the president out and your job as Press Secretary which you think is more important loyalty or the truth. I don't I don't think it's a binary choice I think it. You can tell the person you work for if there's a problem with what they're saying and that you would give the best advice counts camp. A but I don't think that it's a binary choice if she's one of the other. Right but I'm asking you you'd items IC a happy but what if as you know in what have you always I I I. The answer is you always have to go out and maintain your credibility of the truth yes so that would take. Precedent over the over the first did you always go out maintain your credibility in the I think there are times when when I went out and express what the president believed or abuse that he had. The people didn't agree with war that they were offering they were saying that that that was not true. And would blame me for the fact that I was communicating. I view or at least that he hacked you Philly does it kill the messenger type situation in many cases yet and these are things that might not have been things you personally agreed with but I've been. Doing this for 25 years I've. Never had a boss or any something that ever present a writes in a 100%. I agree with what times what they believe but that's not the job he sign up for you not say how many agree with you and everything you're saying. I will do the best job I can't communicating thoughts and beliefs and ideas you have.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.