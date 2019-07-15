Transcript for Trump's tweet hearkens back to traditionally racist language

I want to bring in Byron pants. Byron first thanks for being with us today you know a lot of people will say this isn't racist because the N word wasn't used but. My father grew up in the Jim Crow south there's a history of the word the phrase go back so let's let's talk about that. Aslan may I think anyone who grew rules the word racist or racism when they definition is clear. The B tweet was racist period Apple's stuff it. It it is what it is in your right there weren't guys had the debt they're bracing does have a history. Certainly and in 1960s America. News organizations were reported criticized by by local advertisers. An end. Local ownership and small TV stations newspapers in south. Calling. Accusing the networks of conquering negroes. And sore rice. Agitators. Sammy Sosa those who who criticized the news media for reporting this calling it what it is I think reminds me of those times nation's history as you said. That's phrasing that has a history. I as a person of color and American main boredom Baltimore. Raise and a Baptist Church. I had experiences riot and so go back to where you're from like related sending them back east Baltimore where exactly. So. Greek good decent people can can agree to disagree but this week was what it. Yes and it and you think moving forward on do you think it's a problem when some people are not calling it what it is. A problem for. Or a damper. As I see it. You know we're in the information business information is always good at an end to end and at this. Allow as a nation to have a conversation. About the definition of racism racist racist behavior race racist language that it does a good thing. Bomb I mean bear deer I think they're there are some things that the average for you mentioned. Earlier the use at the end work that some people. Clearly understand that it's races but but racism extends to some other areas and about political reckons it's about decency and and in calling things what they all. And before we go I just want you to remind us of this. Saying that your grandmother used to tell you I'm I think it's important as we move forward in this conversation. Yeah I'm buying my lovely grandmother Roberta may Walt X one. With sponsors saying. The truth may hurt it truth may be funny. However false good and decent people commenced a true. It's so I think Rivera also. Of the louder Redeker situation we remain a nation of good and decent people. Who can manage the true. And it's our job as journalists who speak truth to power. Bomb and to do that with some measure to building but with boldness and be an apologetic about. All right buyer in pits thank you so much for joining us today we appreciate it.

