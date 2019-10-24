Tumult in the Middle East after US withdraws from Syria

More
Kurdish allies express disappointment after Trump lifted sanctions on Turkey and withdrew troops from Northern Syria.
7:56 | 10/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tumult in the Middle East after US withdraws from Syria

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:56","description":"Kurdish allies express disappointment after Trump lifted sanctions on Turkey and withdrew troops from Northern Syria.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66509845","title":"Tumult in the Middle East after US withdraws from Syria","url":"/Politics/video/tumult-middle-east-us-withdraws-syria-66509845"}