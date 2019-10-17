Transcript for Turkey agrees to Syria ceasefire: Vice President Mike Pence

One week ago Turkish forces crossed into Syria. A earlier this week president trump took decisive action. To call on. Turkish forces to stand down in the violence to. Agree to negotiations. And today. I'm proud to report. Thanks to the strong leadership of president Donald Trump. And the strong relationship between president air Wong and Turkey. And the United States of America. The today the United States and Turkey have agreed to a cease fire. We're in serious. Turkish side will close. Operation peace spring. In order to allow for the withdrawal of YPG forces from the safe zone. 120 hours. All military operations. Under operation. Peace free will be pause. In operation. Our administration is already been in contact. With Syrian defense forces and we have already begun to facilitate. They're safe withdrawal from the nearly twenty mile. Wide it's safe zone area. South of the Turkish border in Syria. Let me say this. Also includes an agreement by Turkey. To engage in no military action against the community school funny. And in addition. The United States and Turkey have both a mutually committed. To peaceful resolution and future. For the safe so working on an international basis. And to ensure the peace and security defines. This border region of Syria.

