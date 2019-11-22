Twitter officially bans political ads

More
The new policy on the social media site has restricted all political advertisements.
3:20 | 11/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Twitter officially bans political ads

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:20","description":"The new policy on the social media site has restricted all political advertisements.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67231445","title":"Twitter officially bans political ads","url":"/Politics/video/twitter-officially-bans-political-ads-67231445"}