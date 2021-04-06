Transcript for UFO intel report will not reach definitive conclusion

There the mysterious objects that it did baffling military members and the public for decades and now we're learning what the government might know about them. Federal intelligence agencies will present a report to congress by the end of the month on those UFO sightings. Two US officials telling ABC news the report does not have a definitive explanation for the unidentified aerial phenomena or UAP's. But found no evidence their linked to alien spacecraft. Another government source says they're also not part of any super secret government program or so called black programs many left scratching their heads including former navy pilot Ryan graves. Telling sixty minutes he regularly spotted something in the sky. Dardenne hundred paper at least a couple years some say the videos are just terrorized playing tricks on us UFO enthusiasts make west on serious XM radio. Alex Detrick said that she drew a diagram. Back in the day but what Larry's a diagram now so the work contemporary accounts. And they've kind of like just vanished and now we just left with these these stories that they television counting recounting stall. What stage. Kind of remember happening. Lawmakers called for the report after the navy declassified videos showing encounters that fighter pilot had in recent years. Skeptics claimed the unidentified sightings could be some sort at advanced drones developed by Russia or China. Reader relate ABC news New York.

