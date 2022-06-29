Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska set to address U.S. Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his wife, first lady Olena Zelenka, will discuss the need to recognize Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live