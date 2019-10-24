Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren joins Chicago teachers strike

Now Playing: Countdown to first Democratic primaries

Now Playing: Tumult in the Middle East after US withdraws from Syria

Now Playing: Undecided voters weigh Democratic candidates' electability

Now Playing: U.S. prisons and jails use AI to mass-monitor millions of inmate calls

Now Playing: ‘NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary’ of China: Pence

Now Playing: Man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old girl

Now Playing: Cross country runner disqualified for wearing hijab

Now Playing: New video released of California teen shooting

Now Playing: Facebook CEO grilled on Capitol Hill

Now Playing: California wildfires force evacuations

Now Playing: Wildfire scorches California wine country causing major damage

Now Playing: Rodents get behind the wheel

Now Playing: Michigan couple wins $80M in Powerball drawing

Now Playing: Officials apologize after using stun gun on man with cochlear implants

Now Playing: Simone Biles wows the crowd at Game 2 of the World Series

Now Playing: Moose chows down on jack-o’-lanterns in Alaska

Now Playing: Former police officer Daniel Pantaleo sues NYPD

Now Playing: What Payton Leutner said in hospital one week after ‘Slender Man’ stabbing attack