Undecided voters weigh Democratic candidates' electability

More
One undecided voter talks Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.
3:26 | 10/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Undecided voters weigh Democratic candidates' electability

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:26","description":"One undecided voter talks Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66509841","title":"Undecided voters weigh Democratic candidates' electability","url":"/Politics/video/undecided-voters-weigh-democratic-candidates-electability-66509841"}