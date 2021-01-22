Unpacking President Joe Biden’s big vaccination promises

ABC’s Kaylee Hartung takes a closer look at the hurdles hampering the vaccine rollout, complicating President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 100 million vaccine doses administered in his first 100 days.
7:12 | 01/22/21

