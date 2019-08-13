Increasingly violent protests erupt in Hong Kong The protests began in June, when hundreds of thousands of protesters in the semi-autonomous city marched against the government's proposal to change an extradition law.

Riot police storm Hong Kong airport amid anti-government protests Hong Kong International Airport canceled all flights for the second in a row on Tuesday as crowds of anti-government protesters continued to occupy terminals and clash with police.

Markets face biggest losses of year amid US-China trade war The U.S. has labeled China a "currency manipulator" as China vows to retaliate against the new 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of goods.