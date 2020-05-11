Transcript for An update on where all outstanding states in 2020 election stand

Let's reset. Where we are now in this race for president there's a board right there Joseph Biden has 253 electoral votes he's won 22 states. Donald Trump 214 electoral votes 23 states you see those states mean great that are still in play right now. Nevada Arizona Georgia and North Carolina and Pennsylvania let's go through them one by one and take a look at the vote coming first from Nevada. Thai Joseph Biden now has about 9000 believes a new vote has come in. In the last hour but it's a little bit of a wash a slight increase for Joseph Biden right there in Arizona. We heard what Johnson seen in the last heritage didn't take their time candy to cake could take several more days there to Joseph Biden despite some tightening overnight has held his lead in the state. Arizona let's go to the east Georgia respecting my anywhere close to come in this afternoon he's gotten closer over the course of the last several hours 141000 votes. Now separate talent shoving Joseph Biden that could be heading for a recount in the state of Georgia. North Carolina not much change there Donald Trump holding onto his lead and of course Pennsylvania the key state. Right now where Donald Trump still ahead but his lead has been narrowing over the last several hours.

