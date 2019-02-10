Transcript for ‘Urgent’ briefing held on Capitol Hill related to Ukraine documents

I want to go to. Karen Travers at the white house on this impeachment inquiry. Causing a lot of shake up and I confirmation an from secretary of state. Mike Pompeo today saying he was in fact. Listening in on that July 25 call I'm Karen why is this so significant. Isn't the first time we've heard from the secretary of state Kimberly to say yes he was on that phone call and he was on the phone call is not that surprising it's just that. It wasn't a part of the revelation that the White House is putting out once this phone call it the president of Ukraine became the centerpiece of so much controversy. And of course the focus of this impeachment inquiry but today in Italy secretary Pompeo defended what the president said on that call. He said that he was pushing. About Russia's aggression in Ukraine he was talking about corruption there and also trying to help. The new president of Ukraine develop a good and strong economy so Pompeo says. There's they are there in terms of controversy of what the president said. That's notable Kimberly because of course the president continues to insist that. And Democrats now organ have a lot of questions one white and Pompeo just say from the start that he was on the call deacons again not surprising. Continue did he have any concerns at the time about what the president said. And how involved if at all was he in that effort to hide the records of that cost to put it away on a different server. It's usually reserved for more highly sensitive information. Yet there's and lots of questions there and in the meantime I'm president from taking to Twitter to call all of this a coup. And yet this is the far this I think we've seen the president go in the last weekend happy continuing to attack the democrats' impeachment inquiry calling it a coupe. Saying it's trying to negate the will of the people yesterday Kimberly the president also continued his push to find out. Who the whistle blower is we heard him say that now over the past couple of days. He also says he thinks he should have the right to be able to ask questions of this individual. Of course the whistle blowers attorneys say. There are protections under federal law to keep that identity secret and they are concerned about their clients' personal safety. And we know there's so many different layers to this the State Department inspector general also calling an urgent. Briefing today on Capitol Hill. This was surprising giving this timing and the nature of this briefing the inspector general of the State Department will sit down with several committees house and senate. Two I give what they called an urgent briefing and that's about documents related to the State Department and Ukraine now of course that is GNU rate lot of questions given the whistle blower complaints about that phone call. And the timing of this congress is on recess right now most lawmakers are back home in their districts from the leadership of course still here. And they move forward on the impeachment inquiry but. Back of their calling this urgent and doing it with lawmakers out of town has certainly started a lot questions here Washington. All right now I'm Karen Travers right there at the White House thank you for the updates we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.