Transcript for US Ambassador to the EU testifying on Capitol Hill

The impeachment investigation. The US ambassador to the EU Gordon's son lane is testifying on the hill the day and I want to bring in. Catherine folders on Capitol Hill Catherine did this EUI know you have some new reporting on what he's going to be saying today. A yes so this is VUS ambassador to the EU he'll be behind closed doors potentially for. And the longest time that we've ever seen one of these depositions now his name came to light and in text messages that were turned over. A to the committee a couple of weeks ago from the former. Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volcker now why that's so important and why the sun land a text messages are so important is because. He was in communication with the eight a two other diplomats specifically. About this quid pro quo that Democrats and Republicans. Keep talking about what we've learned from his opening statement that what he's going to sank. Is he's going to split with president trump here he's going to say that the president elected him. And these others and these other diplomats to work. And specifically what those personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. To push you great Ukraine to announce. It means investigations now what's on lunch wolf say was that he was in the dark on the extent. A Giuliani's efforts in the political motivations behind it but it could be the closest. Kimberly that we get to this quid pro quell. Essentially. Saying if you do this if you announce these investigations there was talk about drafting a statement specifically as it related to bite in his son hunter Biden's work. Then. You can have a meeting with the Ukrainian president at the White House. In Catherine I want to ask you about how the White House is responding in this because of course they didn't want him to testify and now through this subpoena he asked you. Oh right they didn't want him to testify. I think it was about a week ago. They blocked him from testifying before the committee he doesn't count ready and ready to sit down with his congressional investigators but this time he is appearing here. Under subpoena but the committee did ask for a number of documents now they already have these text messages in question. From other depositions that had been turned over but they asked for a series of documents for him to turn over a to help. Better understand. The Ukraine situation an aunt. What happened was that. He I wasn't at his lawyer says that he wasn't authorized to turn them over but they urged the State Department. A to turn over these particular documents to congress well what we know now and letter from his lawyer. Is that. The State Department said sorry we're not gonna give you these documents that you need they could be covered by executive privilege so look they have is testimony here behind closed doors. For hours today but he is under subpoena and they're not and getting the documents that they need the administration's continuing to stand long. All right Catherine folders right there on Capitol Hill.

