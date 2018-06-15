Transcript for US announces tariffs on $50B in Chinese goods, but Trump says 'no trade war'

Prison time has escalated trade war with China by approving a new 25% tariff. On fifty billion dollars worth of Chinese goods the president says the US can't tolerate losing technology in an intellectual property through unfair economic practices. The financial markets took a hit today when China bow to retaliate. Take a look in this is a live look right now the Dow which is down at this point around 237. Points.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.