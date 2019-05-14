US attorney probing Russia investigation origins

More
Trump 'so proud' of AG Barr for probe into origins of Russia investigation.
0:36 | 05/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US attorney probing Russia investigation origins
I think it's great having. You get Muller a friend of Coca. At eighteenth. And indictment. Are. You know I am Oprah. He. Did. Not know about it now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"Trump 'so proud' of AG Barr for probe into origins of Russia investigation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63029489","title":"US attorney probing Russia investigation origins","url":"/Politics/video/us-attorney-probing-russia-investigation-origins-63029489"}