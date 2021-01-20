US Coast Guard vessels patrol DC waterways

More
U.S. Coast Guard monitors the waterways of the nation's capital ahead of the inauguration.
0:57 | 01/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Coast Guard vessels patrol DC waterways
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"U.S. Coast Guard monitors the waterways of the nation's capital ahead of the inauguration.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75371878","title":"US Coast Guard vessels patrol DC waterways","url":"/Politics/video/us-coast-guard-vessels-patrol-dc-waterways-75371878"}