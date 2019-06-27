Transcript for US defense secretary urges allies to condemn Iran

The a Ryan regime has been sowing chaos and conflict in the middle Middle East for forty years. United States is by no means it's Gator of recent tensions administrative whom news. Iran's hostile actions are an international problem that affects many nations. They included pursuit of nuclear weapons. A growing ballistic missile program support for international terrorism. And assaults on freedom of navigation in the Arabian Sea. Strait of Hormuz and the gulf of Oman and in international airspace. As the world saw last week. But let me be clear United States does not seek war with Iran. In focus conversations with allies I discussed the need to internationalize this issue. By encouraging NATO allies and regional partners to voice their opposition to Iran's bad behavior. And help us deter further provocative acts by improving maritime security and demonstrating resolved. I appreciate the many I insights I heard these last 48 hours in response to requests for more information I also directed my team. To providing. The United States continues its maximum pressure campaign to two brought to deprive Iran of the revenues it needs to prop up. Terrorist organizations. And to fund proxy groups. Our goal. It's to bring Iran to the negotiating table to conclude a comprehensive indoor and deal that it dresses Iran's nuclear program. Its ballistic missile development of proliferation. Its support for terrorism. And other malign activities. Our strategy is at its core and economic and diplomatic one. Again we do not seek armed conflict with Iran but we're ready to defend US forces and interests in the region. No one should mistake restraint for weakness.

