-
Now Playing: US defense secretary urges allies to condemn Iran
-
Now Playing: Who stood out in the 1st Democratic debate?
-
Now Playing: Julian Castro on immigrant family separations and his plan for the border crisis
-
Now Playing: Pelosi dismisses McConnell's threat to kill humanitarian border funding bill
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS rules to block citizenship question in end-of-term decision
-
Now Playing: 1st 2020 Presidential Democratic debate recap
-
Now Playing: 2020 Democratic candidates visit children detention facility in Florida
-
Now Playing: Trump in Japan for G-20 summit after jabs at Democratic presidential candidates
-
Now Playing: Justices rule courts cannot police partisan gerrymandering
-
Now Playing: Democrats take to stage for 1st debate
-
Now Playing: President Trump heads to Japan for G-20 summit
-
Now Playing: Battle at the border continues
-
Now Playing: Trump, Kim impersonators greet crowds in Osaka
-
Now Playing: Trump weighs in on 1st Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Biggest moments from 1st Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Lawmaker allegedly used campaign funds for trysts
-
Now Playing: Germany's Merkel shakes again at event in Berlin
-
Now Playing: Democratic Debate 2019: Key moments that mattered
-
Now Playing: Wayfair employees stage protest
-
Now Playing: Trump calls news Robert Mueller will testify on Capitol Hill 'a disgrace'