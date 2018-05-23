US employee in China suffers brain injury after reporting strange sounds, pressure More A U.S. government employee in southern China suffered a brain injury after reporting strange "sensations of sound and pressure,” - a strikingly similar account to what American personnel experienced in recent years in Cuba, State Department officials said on Wednesday. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for US employee in China suffers brain injury after reporting strange sounds, pressure This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Trump claims 'you'll see it' when asked for proof of alleged 'spying' scandal

Now Playing: Judge rules Trump can't block people from his Twitter account

Now Playing: US employee in China suffers brain injury after reporting strange sounds, pressure

Now Playing: Trump holds MS-13 roundtable discussion with local officials in New York

Now Playing: Democratic women score big in primaries

Now Playing: Leslie Stahl: Trump's plan to discredit media?

Now Playing: Michelle Wolf on controversy surrounding her White House Correspondents' Dinner roast

Now Playing: Trump on his claim that FBI 'infiltrated' campaign: 'I hope it is not true'

Now Playing: Congress looking into alleged sexual abuse in USA Swimming and other Olympic sports

Now Playing: No concessions to North Korea ahead of summit with Trump: Pompeo

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Traveling to the test site

Now Playing: Trump summit with North Korea in jeopardy

Now Playing: Primaries in Southern states shed light on midterms

Now Playing: Rubio says administration short-sighted with Chinese telecom negotiations

Now Playing: Trump: 'A lot of people are saying they had spies in my campaign'

Now Playing: Trump on North Korea summit: 'There is a chance it will work out'

Now Playing: Trump says North Korea summit 'may not work out'

Now Playing: Trump meets South Korean leader, 'demands' DOJ investigates FBI

Now Playing: Georgia voters turn out for primary elections

Now Playing: Trump raises doubts North Korea summit will happen in June Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55393651,"title":"US employee in China suffers brain injury after reporting strange sounds, pressure","duration":"0:47","description":"A U.S. government employee in southern China suffered a brain injury after reporting strange \"sensations of sound and pressure,” - a strikingly similar account to what American personnel experienced in recent years in Cuba, State Department officials said on Wednesday.","url":"/Politics/video/us-employee-china-suffers-brain-injury-reporting-strange-55393651","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}