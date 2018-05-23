US employee in China suffers brain injury after reporting strange sounds, pressure

A U.S. government employee in southern China suffered a brain injury after reporting strange "sensations of sound and pressure,” - a strikingly similar account to what American personnel experienced in recent years in Cuba, State Department officials said on Wednesday.
05/23/18

US employee in China suffers brain injury after reporting strange sounds, pressure

