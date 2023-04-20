U.S. forces sent to Djibouti to prep for possible Sudan evacuation

U.S. forces have been sent to Djibouti as U.S. military plans for possible evacuation of American diplomats from Sudan.

April 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live