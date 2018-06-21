Transcript for US mayors rally at border town against Trump's family separation policy

The nation's mayors are here. The call. Attention. Two shameful condition and certainly call on the administration. To reunite as quickly as possible. The thousands of children who have been separated from their parents by act of a policy. The mayor's you see before you Democrats. And Republicans have good strong bipartisan group of mayors from cities large and small from across the entire country indeed. From the heartland of America. The united fight for justice were ignited in a fight for what is right as mayors we see every day. The positive impact that immigrants have on our communities they contributed countless ways story economic and cultural. Stressed. But the American also see the impact unnecessary crew immigration policies. Have policies that create fear. And uncertainty was has a very real effect on the safety health and wellbeing of all of our residents. This is neither a Republican nor democratic process. This is something that needs to be handled out of Washington DC. Immigration is all encompassing it's not just the fact that they're separating children in an inhumane manner. The fact is that we need to reconcile and resolve our immigration process with daka. With the with the undocumented immigrants that are here today and we need to improve our visa process we talked I heard it did today of a particular converse. Woman talking about the tax bill talk about immigration. And the fact that the good that bill was limiting legal immigration and that she pivots ended they're to the tax bill. That was passed earlier this year in the fact that we don't have enough. Workers for jobs well legal immigration will help solve them. So they need to get their act together they need to develop some intestinal fortitude and the need to move forward to do things that they've talked about for over thirty years so. We're pleased to be here in El Paso I say we or the community that represents. That is the poster child for immigration and by cultural relations and has been for over 400 years. You're seeing something right here at the border. Bet you haven't seen enough of gathering of leaders of look like America. Republican and Democrat alike in common cause. Even end this moment of crisis. There are some seeds of hope here. Because all of us believe that change is needed all of us want to be part of that solution and we can talk to each other and we can hear each other. But I'll finish. Appoint a hope. Because there are those moments when you can feel the dams breaking in the changes coming. What you see around you is an indication that. The president retreated. Today as not solve the problem we're all saying that zero tolerance still exists that's breaking an American tradition of respecting people fleeing oppression. The families are not unified we don't know when they'll be but a fight for that. But the hope it is. But people are demanding a change and it cannot be ignored. And it won't happen in Washington. We will make it happen.

