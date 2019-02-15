US sanctions top Venezuelan security officials as Maduro digs in

More
The U.S. Treasury is sanctioning five top Venezuelan officials as it seeks to tighten the hold on President Nicolas Maduro and his government and force the socialist leader to resign.
0:34 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US sanctions top Venezuelan security officials as Maduro digs in
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61110972,"title":"US sanctions top Venezuelan security officials as Maduro digs in","duration":"0:34","description":"The U.S. Treasury is sanctioning five top Venezuelan officials as it seeks to tighten the hold on President Nicolas Maduro and his government and force the socialist leader to resign.","url":"/Politics/video/us-sanctions-top-venezuelan-security-officials-maduro-digs-61110972","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.