Transcript for 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan

Turning overseas this morning to US army soldiers were killed during an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan. An Afghan soldier opened fire inside a military camp and Kandahar. The paratroopers were base out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina they have not been identified. That brings this year's total deaths to fifteen which now matches the casualty count for all of Torre eighteen.

