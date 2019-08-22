Transcript for 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan

Well to Laurie US service members have died in Afghanistan officials have not yet released their names or many details. Except that they died as a result of small arms fire in combat. Fourteen US troops have died in combat related incidents in Afghanistan this year that is the most since Tony fourteen. These new deaths come as a US is resuming talks with the Taliban.

