US Supreme Court hears arguments over legality of common abortion pill

The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine argues the FDA broke the law by allowing mifepristone to be used via telehealth and mail, while manufacturers say the drug is among the safest.

March 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live