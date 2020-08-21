Former US surgeon general on Biden’s leadership

More
Dr. Vivek Murthy said current leadership cannot tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
2:09 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former US surgeon general on Biden’s leadership

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:09","description":"Dr. Vivek Murthy said current leadership cannot tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72510456","title":"Former US surgeon general on Biden’s leadership","url":"/Politics/video/us-surgeon-general-bidens-leadership-72510456"}